Wardens have busy holiday

Like many Texans, state game wardens spent the Memorial Day weekend out on the water. But, unlike the many thousands who flocked to lakes, rivers and coastal bays to recreate, these wardens were on the job ensuring boaters stayed safe.

Between Friday and Monday, game wardens conducted boating safety checks on more than 11,000 vessels across the state. In addition to issuing 1,279 citations and 1,339 warnings for various boating safety law violations, wardens arrested 39 individuals for Boating While Intoxicated and filed another 10 charges for Driving While Intoxicated.

By far, the biggest cause for concern game wardens observed during the busy weekend involved life jackets, according to game warden Cody Jones. Not recognizing one’s swimming limitations was another issue.

“One young woman fell out of her kayak, wasn’t wearing a life jacket and was clinging to her husband’s kayak as her vessel had floated away due to the wind,” Jones said.

High winds also played a role in several water safety related incidents over the weekend, and may have contributed to the 11 drownings reported across the state.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.