Wardens reports unusual stories

The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement reports.

No fishing license, but a lot of other stuff

On May 11, a Navarro County game warden was patrolling around Richland Chambers Reservoir when he noticed an individual fishing near one of the boat ramps.

As the warden approached, the individual fishing confessed, “I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t have a fishing license.”

That proved to be the extent of his truthfulness. Actually, he didn’t have any identification and couldn’t recall the name of the person who owned the vehicle he was driving.

The individual also claimed he no longer had anything illegal left on his person or in the vehicle.

Afterwards, during a probable cause search of his person and the vehicle, multiple illegal narcotics and paraphernalia items were discovered.

The subject was arrested and transported to the Navarro County Jail on several drug-related offenses. He was also cited for not having a fishing license.

A boatload of fish

On May 6, Jasper County game wardens received information alleging three local crappie fishing guides were permitting out-of-state fishermen to violate bag limits.

The daily limit for crappie is 25 fish greater than 10 inches in length. An investigation found 808 crappie had been retained by a dozen anglers, resulting in 245 game law violations. Several cases are pending along with civil restitution.

Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Media