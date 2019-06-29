West named June Yard of the Month

Karen West was named the June Yard of the Month winner for her color yard located at 1602 Jefferson. The judges said she has color and beds that span all across her yard as well as the sides and back. Submit your nominations now for the July Yard of the Month, which will be the last one for the season. Deadline is July 25 with the winner to be unveiled in the July 31 edition. Email nominations to: editor@bowienewsonline.com or call 872-2247 with the address and owners if known. Thank you to all those who have submitted names we have had more than a dozen homes nominated each month in this beautification campaign.