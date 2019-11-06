William Adell Weatherread II

December 8, 1983 – June 5, 2019

William Adell Weatherread II, 35, died in Andrews County Texas on June 5, 2019.

A visitation was from 6-7 p.m. on June 10 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel.

A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on June 11 at the First Baptist Church in Nocona officiated by the Revs. Darius McKay and Dave Woodbury.

Interment followed in Mountain Park Cemetery in Saint Jo.

He was born on Dec. 8, 1983 in Muenster to Arthur Thomas “Strawberry” and Debra Sampson Weatherread.

Weatherred worked in the oilfield mostly being known as one of the best drillers in the state for Nabors Drilling. He married Cali Wood on June 23, 2015 in Nocona. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Nocona and attended school at Saint Jo where he grew up.

He is survived by his mother, Debra Husband, Nocona; wife, Cali Weatherread, Nocona; children, Erik, Iziak, Megan and Ian Weatherread, all of Nocona; sister, Amber Weatherread, Nocona; and brothers, Boomer Weatherread, Saint Jo and Michael Sampson, Abilene.

Memorials may be made to a PayPal account at https://paypal.me/pools/c/8foZURRXhF c/o Tiffany Clay.