4 stealthy ways to keep your family healthy

(Family Features) Living a healthy lifestyle takes effort and diligence, but with common stressors of day-to-day life, health can take a backseat to jobs, social engagements and tempting treats. While adopting more healthful habits may not be top-of-mind for your family, there are some simple and sneaky ways to incorporate them into your family’s routines.

Consider these stealthy tips to sneak more healthy habits into your family’s lifestyle. For more information about creating healthy habits for your pet as well, visit Greenies.com.

Take a Day Trip – Take your family – and your dog – on a visit to a local farmers’ market to take advantage of in-season finds, like fresh, colorful fruits and vegetables. They might think it’s just a fun excursion, but it can actually be an engaging and educational activity that exposes them to the vibrancy and flavor of in-season fruits and vegetables and the nutrients they can add to their diets.

Incorporate Sneaky Snacks – Get creative with everyday snacks to find healthy additions and alternatives. Try adding veggies in your family’s smoothies, such as spinach or carrots, or toast up some granola with honey to cure a sweet and crunchy craving. Don’t forget to include your furry friends in snack time. Treats like GREENIES Dental Chews are enjoyable snacks that can help your pup improve his or her oral care without even knowing it. Pets think they’re just enjoying a tasty treat, but they’re also cleaning their teeth, helping to maintain healthy gums and freshening breath. As an added bonus, they’ll get vitamins and nutrients to support a healthy lifestyle.

Have Fun with Your Meals – Get your family members involved in the kitchen to help prepare nutritious meals and introduce them to good-for-you flavors and recipes. A meal-prepping session can help teach them to enjoy and appreciate healthy ingredients, while learning the process of preparing a healthful meal.While your family interprets the meal as a fun activity, you can reinforce the importance of being conscious of what you’re putting in your body.

Stay Active – Find outdoor activities that you and your family (pets included) can enjoy for regular exercise. Walking your furry friend, playing catch or checking out a new park are easy ways to spend quality time with the family, while sneaking exercise into your day. Plus, bringing your pet along can help him or her expel energy for better behavior at home.

Photos courtesy of Fotolia

SOURCE:

Mars Petcare