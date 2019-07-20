By BARBARA GREEN

Sergio Menchaca says he is loving getting settled into his new job as Bowie High School principal and he is excited to get started with the staff and students.

Menchaca fills the vacancy left when Blake Enlow moved up to superintendent.

The new principal comes to Bowie with some 18 years of teaching and administrative experience. He served as principal at Bandera High School, a 4A, 656-student school in the Texas Hill Country since 2015. Prior to that, he was assistant principal at Midland High School two years.

Menchaca grew up in Junction, TX, a small town about two hours north of San Antonio. He was the son of one of the two barbers in town, and his mother was school secretary, so he laughs, “I couldn’t do anything to mess up they didn’t know about.”

He earned his bachelor of arts degree from Sul Ross State University in Alpine in 2000 and his master’s in educational leadership in 2011 from the University of Texas Permian Basin in Odessa. Read the full feature in your weekend Bowie News.