Bass Club gearing up for 2019-20 season

It is time to meet for the High School Bass Club to get geared up for the coming Texas High School BASS Association season.



The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. on July 24 in the Courthouse Annex in Montague to discuss plans for the 2019-20 fishing tournaments.



The club is open to members of all schools in and around Montague, but must be approved and signed off by your school administration.



The club is open to high school age youth regardless if they are public or home schooled.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of The Bowie News.