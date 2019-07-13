BISD trustees call meeting

A called meeting has been scheduled at 4 p.m. on July 15 for the Bowie Independent School District Trustees.

A pair of items are on the agenda listed for discussion in closed session, followed by possible action. In personnel the board will consider filling the intermediate principal position after Russell Black recently announced he will retire. Other personnel considerations also are listed.

Item two is strategic planning with Superintendent Blake Enlow. The agenda did not outline additional specifics.