BOB cleans up Meyer Park

Beautify Our Bowie, the city’s beautification committee, had great response to its call for citizens or business to paint tables and benches in the clean-up project at Meyer Park.

BOB Chairman Dillon Steen said all 12 tables and six benches at the park have been claimed and will need to be completed by July 27. The goal is to have the park all spruced up for a big “re-introduction” of Meyer Park party planning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 3.

“The goal is to get more people involved in the beautification efforts. Meyer is just the first project, but we need more involvement. We would like citizens to take ownership of the park and our city,” explained Steen.

At Meyer Park some of the tables are wood or cement, some of the benches also are metal and wood, grouped together or standing alone.

Steen said some will require paint stripping or other techniques. The public will be invited to vote on their favorite bench and favorite table, and the committee is working on gathering some prizes. Read the full story and see who will be painting the benches and tables in your mid-week Bowie News.