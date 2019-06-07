Bowie ISD earns Level 1 district HRS certification

Bowie Independent School District has received Level 1 certification in Marzano High Reliability Schools ™, after all of its campuses achieved Level 1 certification.

With this certification, Bowie ISD has created a “Safe and Collaborative Culture,” which is the foundation for every level that follows according to the Marzano Research. Without such a culture, student achievement will be compromised. Day-to-day school operations are addressed and evaluated in Level 1.

While the district certified at the end of the school year, Superintendent Blake Enlow accepted the award during a Region 9 Education Service Center meeting last week. The high-reliability school program was created by Marzano Research to help transform schools into organizations that take proactive steps to ensure student success. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.