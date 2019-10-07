Bowie water plant begins chlorine conversion next week

The annual chlorine conversion at the City of Bowie Water plant and system will begin on July 15 and run about 30 days.

Public Works Director Dean Grant said customers may notice some minor odor and taste issues with the water during this period as the treatment system changes disinfectant.

The city water treatment plant uses a combination of ammonia and chlorine called chloramines. Across a period of time those ingredients build up in the system and it takes a change to straight chlorine across 28 days to clear it out.

At the end of 30 days the water should return to normal.