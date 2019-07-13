By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police Department’s drug interdiction efforts appear to be paying off with numerous recent arrests related to possible drug trafficking from other areas and involving locals.
Police Sgt. Bob Blackburn said there was one arrest this week that yielded cocaine, morphine pills and
“Methamphetamine continues to be the biggest scourge
Bowie also has become something of a “half-way point” for the delivery of drugs of all sorts. The legalization of drugs is Colorado and other states also
“The Walmart parking lot, the old Texaco on U.S. 287 and Cougar Mound are becoming popular drop-off spots to deliver drugs. Folks are bringing items from Colorado to meet up here with folks from Dallas or Austin or even Louisiana. You have out-of-towners and in-towners buying, selling and delivering,” explained Blackburn. Read the full story in the weekend News.
BPS makes push on drug trafficking within city
By BARBARA GREEN
Leave a Reply