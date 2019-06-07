Budget, election call lead Bowie City Council agenda

There will be lots of hot topics on the 6 p.m. July 8 Bowie City Council meeting including presentation of the 2019-20 budget proposal, calling of the Nov. 5 election and a public hearing on the water quality report.

As per the city charter, City Manager Bert Cunningham will present a draft budget proposal to the council. Cunningham said he does not anticipate a lot of discussion as they schedule future budget workshops. In addition, certified property values will not be available until later in the month.

A public hearing for the budget also will be scheduled.

It will soon be election time as the city will call for a Nov. 5 ballot for the places of mayor and council seats one, two and three. These places are presently filled by Mayor Gaylynn Burris and Councilors Jason Love (south ward), Wayne Bell (east ward) and Arlene Bishop (north ward).

Filing for the ballot begins July 22 and runs through Aug. 19.

