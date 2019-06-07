Commissioners meet at 9 a.m. on July 8

Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on July 8.

Along with the public hearing and second reading of the proposed subdivision regulations, the court will review numerous other items.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas will offer his monthly report of activity for June. he also will discuss the purchase of in-car cameras and a Department of Public Safety Criminal Justice Information Service Security Office audit of the sheriff’s office. Commissioners also will consider application for general issue license plates for exempt vehicles for the sheriff’s office.

An appointment will be made to the Helen Farabee board of Trustees and the annual interlocal agreement for 911 public safety answer point between the county and Nortex Regional Planning Commission will be considered.

Sealed bids for gravel will be opened, along with the monthly veteran’s service office report and report on the mitigation plan.