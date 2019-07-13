Commissioners set called meeting for July 15

Montague County Commissioners will meet in called session at 10 a.m. on July 15.

The court will further discuss the proposed subdivision regulations that were presented in a public hearing earlier this week. Additional clarification on some areas was sought by several citizens especially in the area of new monitoring well requirements for tracts of at least 100 acres.

After the hearing the commissioners indicated that should be outlined more specifically and tabled adoption.

A request for qualifications for civil engineering service in connection with reviewing proposed plats connected with subdivision also will be discussed. The new rules state an engineer will review the applications.

In another topic carried over from Monday, the court will consider the sheriff purchasing the Watch Guard Video System providing in-car cameras.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said they continue to have problems with almost all of the units and it needs to be corrected. Estimated cost is $75,000 and Thomas proposes to use salary funds which were unused this year due to a lack of staff. The other topic is consider rules of procedure, conduct and decorum at commissioner’s meetings.