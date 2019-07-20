County commissioners may finalize budget Monday

Montague County Commissioners will consider accepting the 2019-20 proposed budget and conduct a budget workshop during the 9 a.m. meeting on July 22 in the courthouse annex.

The court is expected to hammer out the budget plan with the certified values now in place so tax rates may be calculated. Commissioners have said they anticipate some pretty significant cuts to an already tight budget.

Cody Busby of the county adult probation department will present that budget and inform the court of the meeting date for budget approval.

Election judges and alternates will be appointed, and the election administrator will make a request to buy an enclosed trailer to transport the voting machines.

Other topics on Monday’s agenda will include the following: Sheriff’s office to accept unanticipated revenue from Texas State University of $500; consider four road crossing requests in precinct two at Old Vashti, Hopewell, Belknap and Jerry Walker Roads and review tax sale bid from Cody Lowe for three lots in Oak Shores.