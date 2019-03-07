Create a perfect summer pie

(Family Features) It wouldn’t be summer without a fresh fruit pie. Sink your teeth into sweetness with every bite of this Fresh Strawberry Pie.
Find more summer recipes at Culinary.net.
Fresh Strawberry Pie
Recipe adapted from Pillsbury
- 1 pie crust
- 6 cups whole fresh strawberries
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons cornstarch
- 1/4 cup water
- sliced strawberries
- 1 cup sweetened whipped cream
- Heat oven to 450° F.
- Press pie crust into 9-inch glass pie pan. Bake 9-11 minutes, or until lightly browned. Completely cool pie crust, approximately 30 minutes.
- In blender, crush strawberries to make 1 cup. In saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add crushed strawberries and water. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Cool to room temperature.
- Arrange sliced strawberries in cooled crust. Pour cooked strawberry mixture evenly over strawberries. Refrigerate 3 hours.
- Top with whipped cream and desired toppings.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
Leave a Reply