Create a perfect summer pie

It wouldn't be summer without a fresh fruit pie. Sink your teeth into sweetness with every bite of this Fresh Strawberry Pie.

Fresh Strawberry Pie

Recipe adapted from Pillsbury

1 pie crust

6 cups whole fresh strawberries

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup water

sliced strawberries

1 cup sweetened whipped cream

Heat oven to 450° F. Press pie crust into 9-inch glass pie pan. Bake 9-11 minutes, or until lightly browned. Completely cool pie crust, approximately 30 minutes. In blender, crush strawberries to make 1 cup. In saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add crushed strawberries and water. Bring to boil, stirring constantly. Cool to room temperature. Arrange sliced strawberries in cooled crust. Pour cooked strawberry mixture evenly over strawberries. Refrigerate 3 hours. Top with whipped cream and desired toppings.

