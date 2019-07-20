Drawn hunt permit applications now being accepted

Hunters looking for a new opportunity or simply a change of scenery this fall are urged to check out the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s drawn hunt permits program.



Applications are being accepted now for a shot at more than 9,000 permits in 51 hunt categories.



The permits are for drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas.



Among the offerings available through the online system are hunts for white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator, exotic gemsbok, and scimitar-horned oryx.



In addition to drawn hunts managed by TPWD, the system includes applications for hunts administered by other entities, including almost 2,500 deer and exotic hunt positions on five U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Wildlife Refuges in Texas and 1,300 antlerless deer permits for U.S. Forest Service properties in East Texas.

