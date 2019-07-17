Final Yard of the Month contest needs nominees

It’s time to submit your nominations for the July Bowie News Yard of the Month.

Sponsored by your Bowie News, the contest winner will get a sign placed in their yard honoring it as Yard of the Month and a photo in The Bowie News.

Deadline to submit a nomination of the is July 26 and remember even if you submitted someone’s yard before, you are welcome to send it again for the judge’s consideration.

Call the News office at 872-2247 to give a nomination or email to: editor@bowienewsonline.com. If you email follow-up with a phone call to make sure it arrives. Please include name of nominee, address and contact information for the nominee. The winner will be announced in the July 31 edition.