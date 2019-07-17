Forestburg launching after school program

Forestburg Independent School District will offer the parents a new and exciting program starting in the fall.

The school will offer an after schol program. This program was initiated from the school site-based committee that was looking for a way to help working parents with an extended day and at the same time provide students with tutoring and enrichment services.

After surveying parents, the committee found that offering an extended day was a much needed service for the community.

The program will be run by Peggy Rodgers, Sunset. She is a lifelong member of the Forestburg community and is very excited about the new position.

The program will extend the school day from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Parents will be able to pick up students any time during the session.

The extended day will include snacks, homework, tutoring, playtime, sports and enrichment sessions in theatre, computers, music and culinary.

Reserve your spot by calling the school office at 940-964-2323 for more information.