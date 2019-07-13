Gold-Burg Trustees meet Monday

Trustees of the Gold-Burg Independent School District will meet at 7 p.m. on July 15 and begin finalizing budgetary items for the new school year.

Following a budget workshop, the board will consider adopting a proposed maintenance and operation tax rate and a debt service rate.

Public hearing dates for those items also will be scheduled.

Superintendent Roger Ellis will update the board on the roof repairs and any staff resignations or new hires.

Policy updates from the Texas Association of School Boards on a variety of topics that impact local policies also will be examined.