Gold-Burg Volleyball Camp set

Youngsters will have the opportunity to bump, set and spike at the annual Gold-Burg Volleyball Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 29 to July 31.

Athletes in grades fifth through twelfth are welcome to attend. The camp will be conducted in the Gold-Burg High School gymnasium and is under the direction of Cheryl Cromleigh and camp coach Chelsea Kincaid.

The camp is $30. Sign-ups will be at 8 a.m. on the first day of camp.