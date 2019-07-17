Ad

Gold-Burg Volleyball Camp set

07/17/2019 SCHOOL NEWS 0

Gold-Burg volleyball game (News file photo)

Youngsters will have the opportunity to bump, set and spike at the annual Gold-Burg Volleyball Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 29 to July 31.
Athletes in grades fifth through twelfth are welcome to attend. The camp will be conducted in the Gold-Burg High School gymnasium and is under the direction of Cheryl Cromleigh and camp coach Chelsea Kincaid.
The camp is $30. Sign-ups will be at 8 a.m. on the first day of camp.

