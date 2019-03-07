Jim Bowie Days rodeo top results

The week long Jim Bowie Days celebration came to an end Saturday night as the sixth and final day of rodeos came to a close.

While 4D Barrel Racing and the Youth Rodeo entertained crowds the first three nights of the week, the big crowds came out for the 53rd annual rodeo Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Featuring professionals from the United Professional Rodeo Association along with some local talent, the crowds were treated to a show for three straight nights. In the end, $11,000 in prize money was distributed among the top finishers in each event after three nights.

In the bareback event Hunter Ramsey had the best ride with a score of 81 points Karsyn Daniels won the barrel racing event with a time of 17.480 seconds.

In the breakaway roping event Martha Angelone won with a time of three seconds flat. In bull riding Dener Barbosa won with a ride scored 86 points.

Luke Krokczyk won the tie-down roping event with a time of 8.150 second.

Ranch bronc riding was won by Trevor McCaslin with a top ride score of 78. The saddle bronc competition saw Andrew Counts win with the only ride in the 80s (83) over three nights.

The steer wrestling event was won by Chance Howard with a time of 5.1 seconds.

In team roping, Manny Egusquiza and York Gill won with a time of 5.270 seconds.

Also a part of the rodeo was mutton bustin’ all three nights. At the end of it all, Dax Lambert won the belt buckle as grand champion.

Mini bronc riding also was featured. Luke Merrill won the saddle bronc division and Leland Henderson won the bareback division.

