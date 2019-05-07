July Yard of the Month nominees due July 26

It’s time to submit your nominations for the July Bowie News Yard of the Month.
Sponsored by your Bowie News, the contest winner will get a sign placed in their yard honoring it as Yard of the Month and a photo in The Bowie News.
Deadline to submit a nomination of the is July 26 and remember even if you submitted someone’s yard before, you are welcome to send it again for the judge’s consideration.
Call the News office at 872-2247 to give a nomination or email
Nominations for Yard of the Month will be taken each month through an announced deadline date. Judges will then visit these yards with the winners named in The Bowie News edition closest to the end of the month.
The contest will recognize a beautiful yard that is not necessarily the
Criteria considered in the selection will include:
•Ongoing maintenance of the landscaping and yard. The yard needs to be clean and free of trash, junk or other unsightly objects. Grass and shrubs need to be maintained at reasonable levels.
•Landscaping also will be considered, but should also include not only annuals for the
