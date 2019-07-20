‘Made in America’ showcase features Nokona Ballgloves

By BARBARA GREEN, editor@bowienewsonline.com

President Donal Trump emphasized the contributions of American-made companies at the showcase. (Photos courtesy Rob Storey)

Montague County’s Nokona American Ballgloves represented Texas at the “Made in America” product showcase that took place on July 15 at the White House.



Nokona, operating the past 85 years in Nocona, is the only American company producing a ball glove.



Employees stamp and stitch about 250 gloves a day, along with other specialty products made by the company.



“Sometimes, I think in America people assume stuff spits out of a machine in China somewhere and it ends up on your table or you’re playing on a ballfield with it,” said Rob Storey, executive vice president of Nokona Ballgloves, which his family founded in 1934.



“American-made” is Nokona’s niche and appeal, and that 85-year history was represented at the showcase.



Rob Storey and Laura Beraznik, owners of Nokona, displayed the company products at Monday’s showcase.

Storey said they had the honor of representing Texas, Nocona and the amazing folks from Nokona at the third Made in America Showcase at the White House.

