Margaret Colleen Gibson Hillard McComas

July 11, 1936 – July 6, 2019

NOCONA – Margaret Colleen Gibson Hillard McComas, 82, died on July 6, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

There was a visitation from 6-7 p.m. on July 9 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on July 10 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona officiated by the Rev. Richard Allen. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be J.J. Snider, John Killen, Adam Rhyne, Chris Rhyne, Kyler Monroe, Brian Monroe, Roger Dyer and Larry Whitfield.

She was born on July 11, 1936 in Montague County to Willie and Ivy Nix Gibson.

McComas worked most of her life as a nurse. She married Jarvis McComas on May 6, 1981 in Durant, OK. He preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1997.

She is survived by her children, Danny Hillard, Sunset;, Debbie Pittman, Nocona; and David Hillard, Capps Corners; brother, Howard Gibson, Gainesville; step-brother, Jeff McComas, Orlando, FL; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter in Nocona, or Bowie Animal Shelter.