Montague County has three playing in all-star games

The Texas Six-man All-Star games are this weekend as Montague County will have three athletes participating on Saturday.

Gold-Burg’s Tanner Parrish was told on Tuesday of this week he will be on the east squad in the boy’s basketball all-star game. The bouncy post player was the co-most valuable player in the district as he led the Bears by averaging 20.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.

Parrish also got selected to play in the Oil Bowl in June and scored six points playing against some of the area’s best players, regardless of classification.

Gold-Burg’s Tanner Parrish was a late addition for the Six-man boy’s basketball all-star game on Saturday.



In the football game, two county players, Gold-Burg’s Blake Allen and Forestburg’s Bannon Osteen, will compete in the division II game

Both players will play on the east squad. Allen helped lead a senior heavy Bears team to a playoff birth this season as he played quarterback, safety and punter while earning first team all-district selections at each position.

Osteen played a variety of roles for a young Longhorns team. He earned first team all-district selection at utility back and a second team selection at tight end.

The boy’s basketball game is scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on July 13 after the girls game.

The division II football game will be played at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls on the same day.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.