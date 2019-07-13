Montague County has three playing in all-star games

The Texas Six-man All-Star games are this weekend as Montague County will have three athletes participating on Saturday.
Gold-Burg’s Tanner Parrish was told on Tuesday of this week he will be on the east squad in the boy’s basketball all-star game. The bouncy post player was the co-most valuable player in the district as he led the Bears by averaging 20.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks a game.
Parrish also got selected to play in the Oil Bowl in June and scored six points playing against some of the area’s best players, regardless of classification.
In the football game, two county players, Gold-Burg’s Blake Allen and Forestburg’s Bannon Osteen, will compete in the division II game
Both players will play on the east squad. Allen helped lead a senior heavy Bears team to a playoff birth this season as he played quarterback, safety and punter while earning first team all-district selections at each position.
Osteen played a variety of roles for a young Longhorns team. He earned first team all-district selection at utility back and a second team selection at tight end.
The boy’s basketball game is scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. at D.L. Ligon Coliseum on July 13 after the girls game.
The division II football game will be played at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls on the same day.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
