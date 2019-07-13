New Bowie band director’s passion lies in the music

New Bowie band director German Torres

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Bowie High School’s Mighty Marching Maroon hits the field this year under a new baton welded by German Torres, who brings 18 years of music educator experience to the band hall.

The new director comes to the Jackrabbits from McCamey Independent School District where he was the director of bands for grades five-twelve (band, jazz and instrumental music) and maintained all aspects of the music department since 2011.

During his tenure as director, the band earned its first sweepstakes in more than a decade, advanced to area marching contest multiple times, advanced three students to all state and active in state solo and ensemble.

From 2006-2011 he taught the McCamey fifth, sixth and seventh-grade bands in team teaching, taught fourth-grade elementary music, assisted with the high school band and applied music, along with seventh-grade computer and fifth-grade social studies. Read the full feature in the weekend Bowie News.