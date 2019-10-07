New subdivision rules need clarification in some areas

By BARBARA GREEN

Five people offered comments in Monday’s public hearing on the proposed subdivision regulations with the court voting to table action until some of the questions raised could be examined.

There were about a dozen people in attendance for the commissioner’s court hearing primarily real estate developers, realtors and land men . The subdivision rules have not been updated since 2010.

The court tabled the adoption to further clarify items, along with advertising for an engineer to review plats. The hearing lasted nearly 90 minutes.

These revisions have been in the works since December when the commissioner’s court began working with Bob Bass of Allison, Bass & Magee LLP of Austin. Bass gave an overview of the rules touching on some of the main changes pointing out it does not affect existing subdivisions, only those who apply after the rules go into effect.

