Nocona, Saint Jo ready to sparkle Thursday

American independence will be celebrated with fireworks this week in Nocona and Saint Jo with both communities presenting their events on July 4.

A reminder that it is illegal to discharge fireworks within the city limits of Bowie, Nocona and Saint Jo. Those who violate those ordinances may receive a citation for a class C misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $500.

Fireworks may be discharged out in the county, but be cautious of their use to avoid any wildfire or injury. In the Bowie area, fireworks can only be discharged at Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter on July 4th. Discharge at other times may result in a ticket.

The Nocona Lions Club presents its fireworks show at sunset at Weldon Robb Park. Citizens are asked not to shoot off their personal fireworks at this park, but to go to Benton or Boone Park to avoid any safety issues with the large show. For Nocona the alternate day is July 5 in case of storms.

The annual boat parade will be from 2-4 p.m. Participants may line up at Weldon Robb Park and they are invited to decorate their boat in a July 4th fashion.

Saint Jo’s July 4th Fireworks Spectacular also takes place on Thursday in Boggess Park. Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the park for an evening of old fashioned food, fun, games, music and fireworks. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.