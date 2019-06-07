Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K starts July 4th festivities in Saint Jo

While medals were given out by age grouping at Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K, the overall winners included Sierra Stucky finishing first overall with a time of 20:03. Among the male group, Collin Thomas won with a time of 21:27.

In the female nine and under group, Kariann (last name not listed) won with a time of 46.38. In the 10-14 female group Taylor Patrick won with a time of 31:27. The 15-19 age group was won by Maddie Ferguson with a time of 23:59.

Rebeckah Bartush won the female 20-29 age group with a time of 24:07. The female 30-39 age group was won by Amy Rush with a time of 25:06. Ambre Davis won the female 40-49 age division with a time of 23:35.

The 50-59 female division was won by Diane Sicking with a time of 28:47. Debbie Black won the 60-69 female age division with a time of 30:46 and Linda Wright Smith won the female 70-79 division with a time of 31:42.

The male nine and under age divison was won by Colton Bryant with a time of 40:06. Antonio Montoya won the male 10-14 division with a time of 28:54. The only male competitor in the 15-19 age group Jessie Reiter finished with a time of 37:58.

Bob Bartush won the male 20-29 division with a time of 21:31 while Jeff Crippin won the 30-39 age group with a time of 24:07. The male 40-49 division was won by Erik Trevino with a time of 27:36.

Drew Springer won the male 50-59 division with a time of 31:15 while John Bartush won the 60-69 group with a time of 28:35. The male 70-79 age division was won by Howard Davies with a time of 47:03.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. Full results are on the Old Jo’s Firecracker 5k Facebook page.