Ricky O’Neal

July 6, 1959 – July 6, 2019

NOCONA – Ricky O’Neal, 60, died on July 6, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

A visitation will be at 2 p.m. on July 10. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Nocona officiated by the Rev. Orville Rogers and Dr. Rusty West under direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home. A private family interment will follow the service.

Pallbearers will be John Sizemore, Tommy Price, Rusty Richardson, Clint Pigg, John David Thompson, David Carver, Roland Whitaker and Perry Schroeder.

O’Neal was born in Nocona on July 6, 1959 to Weldon and Jewell Pigg O’Neal. He worked most of his life in oil field production and also was a carpenter. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nocona and a past president of the Nocona School Board, where he served the district nine years. He married Monica McDonald on June 26, 1980 in Nocona.

He is survived by his wife, Monica O’Neal, Nocona; children, Lauren Fuller, Nocona; Lexi Thompson, Fort Worth; and Tanner O’Neal, Wichita Falls; sister, Jonell Cantu, Nocona; brother, Randy O’Neal, Nocona and seven grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to the Nocona Booster Club account at Legend Bank.