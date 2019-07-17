Rotary launches Happy Feet

The Bowie Rotary Club, Bowie Mission and Patterson of Bowie are teaming up to support the Bowie Rotary Happy Feet Program.

Kory Hooks, managing partner of Patterson’s of Bowie spoke to the Rotary Club about his business, and why supporting projects and organizations like Rotary are so vital to our communities.

This year Patterson of Bowie is joining Bowie Rotary Club’s efforts to support the Happy Feet Program at the Bowie Mission.

Each year the Bowie Rotary Club’s raises funds to purchase new shoes for children at the beginning of the school year. This year Patterson of Bowie will donate $30 for each car sold in July.

The Bowie Mission will facilitate the purchase of a pair of shoes for needed children in Bowie.

Bowie Rotary members are very excited about this new effort and will let you know how many pairs of shoes will be donated from Patterson’s car sales in July. Bowie Rotary Club will have the Happy Feet Golf Tournament that not only supports the Happy Feet Program, but other projects in the club. The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 3.

Contact any Rotary member if you would like to help sponsor a hole. You also can call Twisted Oaks Golf Course at 940-872-4000 to sign up a team.