Springer visits county July 25

Have you ever wished you could talk directly to a state official about your state government? Do you have an idea on how state government could do its business better?

State Representative Drew Springer of House District 68 will be hosting six town hall forums around the district.

Rep. Springer will visit Montague County on July 25. He will have a town hall in Nocona from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the H.J. Justin Community Room, 100 Clay. He will then travel to Bowie for a town hall 4-5 p.m. at the Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason.