Tasting Party readied at Forestburg Comm. Center

The Forestburg Ladies’ Luncheon Group will have a Tasting Party on at 6:30 p.m. on July 23 at the Forestburg Community Center. They invite everyone to attend for a fun-filled evening of sampling an assortment of foods.

The Tasting Party will feature dishes from the new Forestburg Community Cookbook including appetizers, breads, desserts, main dishes, salads and vegetables.

Members of the Forestburg Ladies’ Luncheon Group, as well as others who contributed recipes to the new community cookbook will bring dishes to share for the evening.

There is no charge for the tasting party. Cookbooks will be on display as well as available for purchase.