Teresa Jean Lemons

September 20-1957 – July 2, 2019

NOCONA – Teresa Jean Lemons,61, died on July 2, 2019 in Nocona, TX.

The family conducted a private service.

Lemons was born Sept. 20, 1957 to the Rev. V.J. Lemons and Frances Oteka (Russell) Lemons in Bowie.

Lemons’ favorite thing to do was to sing and play music. She wrote more than 200 songs, sang at dozens of weddings, funerals and church services. She was honored as the “Entertainer Of The Year” at the Stephenville Opry and is the only “gospel singer” ever awarded that honor.

Lemons was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Susie Garcia.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra Clemons, Nocona; brother, Dean Lemons, Oklahoma City, OK; and nine nieces and nephews, 22 great nieces and nephews and six great, great nieces and nephews.