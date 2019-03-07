The original Disney classic, “Toy Story” comes to the Bowie Community Development Board’s summer outdoor movie series on July 5.
The show will begin about 8 p.m. at dark and be set up in the parking area of the City of Bowie Customer Service Center at Tarrant and Mason Streets. This is a free movie and concessions will be available for purchase. Bring your lawnchairs and blankets and enjoy the movie that started it all in the series.
‘Toy Story’ shows on Friday
