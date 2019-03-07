Two athletes picked to play in six-man all-star game

Forestburg’s Bannon Osteen was picked to play in the Texas Six-Men Football All-Star game.

Gold-Burg’s Blake Allen and Forestburg’s Bannon Osteen are set to play in the Texas Six-man All-Star division II football game on July 13. Both players will play on the east squad. Allen helped lead a senior heavy Bears team to a playoff birth this season as he played quarterback, safety and punter while earning first team all-district selections at each position. Osteen played a variety of roles for a young Longhorns team. He earned first team all-district selection at utility back and a second team selection at tight end. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.