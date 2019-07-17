Texas A&M
The Montague Women in Ag Task Force has helped to develop more programs for women to attend. Now the Extension
This tour will start out at the Bowie Community Center at 9 a.m. and attendees will carpool to the following locations.
Hot House Tomatoes production, take a look and ask questions at a local grower and see what it takes to make quality
The tour will end at Dry Valley Dairy with a tour of the milking facilities and a taste test of the whole milk and cheeses as well. Lunch will take place at the dairy.
RSVP to j-hansard@tamu.edu or call 940-864-2831.
The next program will be on Aug. 16 on small business plans and marketing your product or goods.
Women in Ag Task Force meets July 19
Texas A&M
Leave a Reply