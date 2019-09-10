10″ of rain damage northern county roads

Heavy rainfall through the night of Sept. 20 caused major road damage north of Nocona where residents reported 10 to 11 inches of rainfall.

This was a significant difference as within Nocona there was less than an inch of rain recorded.

Commissioners Bob Langford, precinct four, and Mark Murphey, precinct three, both reported the damage was being repaired and completed on Monday. Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.