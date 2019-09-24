24 years of happy clucking for Chicken & Bread Days

The 24th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival celebrates the pioneering spirit of Bowie, as Bowie Community Development continues to team up with fellow organizations and entities to hatch another great event.

A preview evening Sip & Stroll begins festival weekend on Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides (donation only) available during the Sip & Stroll and Chicken and Bread Days.

This year, the Backpack Buddies 5K run/walk will start at 8 a.m. from the main stage downtown on Smythe Street. This helps support weekend meals for students. Call Seth Johnson at 531-1489 or Jerry Cantwell at 447-1653 for more details on the race.

Saturday morning the delightful tunes of the championship fiddlers competition fill the air from the Bowie Fire Hall. Registration opens at 9 a.m. at the fire hall at 203 Walnut Street with bows starting to fly at 10 a.m. There are a variety of age groups for the competition plus accompanist honors. Festival goers are invited to watch the show.

Classic and antique vehicles will be on display for the Piston Heads Auto Club show. Special awards in six various divisions will be presented. Entry forms are at: pistonheadsautoclub.com.

Bowie Community Development is expanding the footprint of this festival as the art exhibit moves to the Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut.

