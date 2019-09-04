4-H schedules exploration meeting Sept. 28

Have you ever heard of 4-H? What is it? Who can participate? What can you do? How do you sign up? Is there a club near my home?

There are so many questions you might have about this youth program so Montague County 4-H is sharing some of the basics.

4-H is a youth organization run by youth and volunteers through the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Montague County.

To be an active 4-H member a youth must be in grades third-twelfth, but there is a Clover Kid division for those in kindergarten- second grade.

The Montague County 4-H Council will host an exploration and introduction event at 9 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the Montague County Cowboy Church, 1600 FM 455 West, outside Montague. Come see how 4-Hers get involved in projects, service-learning opportunities, 4-H events and trips.

Statewide 4-H has more than 500,000 youth and 10,000 volunteers. There are 170 youth and 25 volunteers involved with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Montague County and it isn’t just for kids who live on the farm.

Youth learn by doing, participating in hands-on activities and projects in nutrition and health, robotics, photography, livestock and horse judging as well as leadership activities and other programs.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service at 894-2831 or stop by the office in the courthouse at Montague.

Email the office atL Montague-tx@ag.tamu.edu or follow the Montague County 4-H Facebook page.