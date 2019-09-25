Ad

BOB organizing clean-up day prior to festival

In an effort to get ready for Chicken and Bread Days on Oct. 5, the Beautify Our Bowie group invites everyone to clean up their residence or business as a way to welcome visitors to town.
Visit the BOB Facebook page for any activities where your volunteer muscle and enthusiasm would be welcomed.

