In an effort to get ready for Chicken and Bread Days on Oct. 5, the Beautify Our Bowie group invites everyone to clean up their residence or business as a way to welcome visitors to town.
Visit the BOB Facebook page for any activities where your volunteer muscle and enthusiasm would be welcomed.
BOB organizing clean-up day prior to festival
