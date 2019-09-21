Chicken and Bread Days gearing up for 2019

By Cindy Roller

The 24th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival is set for Oct. 5. The reoccurring first Saturday in October event continues to pay tribute to the history of the community.



Mose Johnson didn’t realize he would be creating a legacy for this community when he and his wife, Mabel, began their journey in 1904 with just $15 and a shoebox full of baby chicks. The M. Johnson Poultry Ranch went on to become the breeders of the World’s Best Laying Strain of Single Comb White Leghorns. Therefore, Bowie had a world’s largest ranch before the world’s largest knife. That is quite a history.



With this pioneering spirit, the tradition of Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival was hatched.

