Commissioners to discuss extension of FEMA funds

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in a called session at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 to discuss an extension of the Federal Emergency Management disaster relief funds.

For the past two years the court has been working on repairs on roads from the 2015 flooding. While they have made significant headway, there was a May deadline for projects, which was extended.

In March the court met with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and learned the county would probably receive at least one more six-month extension.

TDEM has been handling much of the paperwork, however, Texas counties were told any further extension would go directly through FEMA. Montague County provides a 25 percent match and while most of the precincts have finished up the majority of the road projects, some of the largest ones require a match that in some instances may surpass the precinct budget.

There were small projects with immediate reimbursement, but larger ones were not reimbursed until they were done. The county received more than $7.4 million in disaster relief funding.