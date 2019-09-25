Create a romantic rendezvous

Celebrate love with a Caribbean cruise

(Family Features) Whether you’re celebrating a milestone anniversary or simply looking for a getaway with your significant other, a seemingly always popular option is a romantic cruise.

Next year, there is an opportunity to enjoy the luxuries of an ocean-going vacation while joining a potentially record-setting crowd to reaffirm your love with your partner. In February 2020, international premium cruise line Princess Cruises hopes to set a world record, hosting the largest renewal of vows ceremony at sea over Valentine’s Day.

Gavin MacLeod, who portrayed the endearing “Captain Stubing” in “The Love Boat,” and Jill Whelan, his television daughter “Vicki,” will officiate and host the ceremony onboard Regal Princess. Setting sail Feb. 9, 2020, the cruise will begin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with ports including Ocho Rios, Jamaica; Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; and Princess Cays, Bahamas.

“Come aboard with me as we’re searching for couples to renew their vows and set a world record for the largest vow renewal at sea,” MacLeod said. “I’m honored to be officiating this ceremony and can’t think of a better way to commemorate a couple’s love than by reaffirming their commitment to one another onboard the ‘Love Boat’ over Valentine’s Day.”

Contact your travel advisor and find more information at princess.com.

Photo caption: Gavin MacLeod and Jill Whelan

SOURCE:

Princess Cruises