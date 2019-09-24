Dorothy “Virginia” Watkins

June 2, 1941 – September 19, 2019

GORDONVILLE – Dorothy “Virginia” Watkins, 78, went home to be with Lord on Sept. 19, 2019.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 11 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the chapel of The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Pastor Jamie Reed officiating.

Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Virginia was born on June 2, 1941 in Bowie to Murphy and Dorothy (Parr) Scruggs. She graduated from high school in New Castle, OK and attended Cowley Junior College. On Jan. 1, 1961 Virginia married Richard “Bill” Watkins in Bowie.

As a young woman she enjoyed babysitting, then worked as a librarian for Cedar Vale and Clearwater, KS public schools. Virginia then worked as a clerk for Dillard’s, in Sherman then as a cashier at Walmart in Gainesville.

For some years, Virginia taught a Sunday school class in Arkansas City, AR. Virginia enjoyed fishing, golfing, gardening, reading and camping. She will be remembered as a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mitchell Scruggs.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bill Watkins, Gordonville; children, Sherry Timmons and husband Robert, Pearland, and Rick Watkins, San Angelo; grandchildren, Brendon Tripp and wife Barry, Missouri City, TX, Maria Tripp and Andy Zuppan, Emeryvilla, CA, and Johnathan Pagan, Midland; siblings, Gloria Berry and husband Donnie, Watauga, Timothy Scruggs and wife Liz, North Richland Hills, and Peggy Scruggs, Grandview; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, TX.

