Football Roundup

Nocona

The Nocona Indians traveled to Valley View on Friday in their final non-district game of the season.

A week after playing their most complete game of the season with a blowout win against Ponder on homecoming, the Indians lost to the Eagles 61-7.

When pressed to think of a positive he saw from his team, Coach Rick Weaver could only say his team continued to fight through adversity.

Valley View’s strength on the line was a major factor in contributing to the final score.

Still, the Indians come out of non-district play with a 2-2 record. Nocona has been at its best and at its worst in its first four games.

While Weaver wishes his team had at least one more game, the seven team district starts play this Friday.

The Indians start out with possibly the district’s best team as they host state-ranked Gunter at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Forestburg

A week after earning their first win in more than a season, the Forestburg Longhorns could not make it two straight as they took on Denton Calvary Academy for their homecoming.

The Lions beat the Longhorns 56-6 mostly with their speed on sweeps around the end as Forestburg has struggled handling teams with good team speed.

The Longhorns started the game on a positive note after homecoming festivities and a lightning delay pushed the game to start at 7:50 p.m. Zach Bradley found Tony Smith on a 35-yard touchdown pass on Forestburg’s opening drive to go up 6-0.

After that it was all Denton Calvary. Sweeps to the sideline went for big plays for most of the game. The Longhorns struggled to complete passes consistently and the Lions limited big Bradley from getting too big of a head of steam when he decided to run.

Add in a couple of Forestburg turnovers, including one in the red zone, and some successful Denton Calvary onside kicks and the score was 50-6 at halftime.

The Lions received the ball to start the second half and went down and scored a touchdown to end the game due to the mercy rule.

Forestburg travels to Newcastle to play at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Gold-Burg

The Gold-Burg Bears had another stiff challenge on Friday as they traveled to Perrin-Whitt.

The Pirates gave the Bears another tough outing, winning 60-6. While the results have been similar to past games, the improvements have been enough week-to-week to keep the team hopeful.

Coach Leo Murguia used the example of Waylan Whitaker, who despite being a senior is his first year playing football.

“He’s playing nose for me and he made a mistake,” Murguia said. “I came down on him once and he couldn’t understand exactly what it was. I had to show him a couple of times and you could tell watching him after that feedback session that he responded and it clicked. He went on to make three or four tackles for loss.”

