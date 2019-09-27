GED Test prep orientation classes readied

Orientation for the GED test preparation classes will be from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at North Central Texas College-Bowie, 810 S. Mill.

Students are required to attend both days of orientation before classes begin the following week. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. Call the office at 940-322-6928 to pre-register. Students should bring their Social Security card, a picture I.D., paper, pen and pencil.

Questions may be directed to the Education Department at Region 9 Education Service Center (940) 322-6928.

Students who are 17 and 18 years old will need to bring their withdrawal form from the last school attended.