Orientation for the GED test preparation classes will be from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at North Central Texas College-Bowie, 810 S. Mill.
Students are required to attend both days of orientation before classes begin the following week. Classes will be on Mondays and Wednesdays. Call the office at 940-322-6928 to pre-register. Students should bring their Social Security card, a picture I.D., paper, pen and pencil.
Questions may be directed to the Education Department at Region 9 Education Service Center (940) 322-6928.
Students who are 17 and 18 years old will need to bring their withdrawal form from the last school attended.
GED Test prep orientation classes readied
