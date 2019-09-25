Jackrabbits lose amid lightning delays at state-ranked Holliday

The Bowie Jackrabbits traveled to Holliday on Friday to take on the state ranked Eagles.

The Jackrabbits lost 27-0 in a game that suffered multiple lightning delays late in the third quarter.

The run heavy offense of Holliday scored 21 of its points in the first half, with two runs from Tristin Boyd in the first seven minutes of the first quarter and one pass finding its mark from 22 yards away in the second quarter.

The Jackrabbits defense was able to shutout the Eagles in the second half minus a lone 28 yard run in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Bowie’s defense did well in stalling several drives from Holliday, but big scoring plays early on were hard to stop. The Jackrabbits forced the only turnover of the game as Coleton Price recovered a fumble.

Bowie’s offense had a tough time getting any scoring drives going despite not turning the ball over. It was a run heavy attack with Ty Harris leading the team with 73 yards rushing on 21 attempts, but the offense only had 128 total yards.

The passing game had no turnovers, but with only four completed passes for 17 yards it was not enough to overcome long third downs.

Coach Cory Mandrell felt his offense was getting into rhythm right as the lightning delay came. After about two hours of delays, all of it was gone. Still, Mandrell thought his team played better than the final score indicated.

“Our defense, I thought played well,” Mandrell said. “Got off to a slow start. Take that first seven minutes out of the first quarter and it’s a ball game.”

